Rob and Michele Reiner Death Certificates Released

The surviving loved ones of Rob and Michele Reiner have a little more closure today ... the couple's death certificates have been released.

TMZ obtained the late couple's certificates from the Los Angeles County Public Health Dept. ... while they list some information already publicly known -- multiple sharp force injuries as their causes of death -- the gravity of the documents is still heavy.

They were both cremated at Mount Sinai Mortuary.

Rob and Michele's deaths were previously revealed as homicides from "multiple sharp force injuries." The certificates describe how the injuries occurred ... "with knife, by another."

As you know ... Rob and Michele were found dead December 14 in their Brentwood home.

Rob and Michele's bodies were found by their daughter, Romy, and she told police her brother, Nick, lived with their parents and was "dangerous" and should be considered a suspect.