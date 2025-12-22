Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman Calls Nick Reiner's Rehab Facilities Scams

Play video content TMZ.com

Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman -- formerly the president of the American Psychiatric Association -- stopped by "TMZ Live," sharing some disturbing insight into the multiple rehab facilities ... which ultimately failed Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick.

Before his parents' tragic murders, Nick was in and out of rehab at least 18 times. While Nick struggled with substance abuse, Dr. Lieberman suggested the care he received was palliative at best ... and after-care at rehabilitation programs is generally inadequate, resulting in a revolving-door repetition of treatment and release.

Lieberman said, "[Rehab centers] don't necessarily provide mental healthcare for a primary diagnosis such as schizophrenia, which may have been the reason that impelled Nick to use illegal medications, which he became addicted to."

He continued ... "What these rehab programs do is ... They're scams for the most part. They admit you. They charge a lot of money. They detox, and they keep you for a certain amount of time, and they release you. But the aftercare is the key here. There isn't adequate aftercare provided, and patients then relapse, and it becomes a revolving door."

A very expensive revolving door at that. Some of the places reportedly charged tens of thousands of dollars for a month's stay.

Some have pointed out Nick had been displaying warning signs when his medications were altered in a way that left him unstable. While Lieberman says it should fall on doctors to spot dangerous behavior and prescribe in patient care when necessary, he admitted the law ties their hands.

"The rules for civil commitment, or treatment of a patient over objection, or hospitalizing them over objection are so stringent that a person has to literally commit a crime before they can be forcibly admitted to the hospital or required to take medication," he said.

This even applies in Nick's case, where he was allegedly using cocaine, which Lieberman said is like "throwing gas on a fire" for schizophrenics.

Lieberman lamented, "What we have here is a result of the inattention to this problem, which is good mental healthcare ... We're introducing to the population ticking time bombs."