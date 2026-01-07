Nick Reiner's Lawyer Alan Jackson Withdrawing From Case

Nick Reiner's lawyer is off the case, TMZ has learned, and Nick will -- at least for the time being -- be represented by a public defender.

Sources connected to the Reiner family, with direct knowledge, tell TMZ ... when attorney Alan Jackson appears in court Wednesday morning for Nick's arraignment, he will inform the judge he is no longer representing Nick.

Our sources say a public defender will step in for now, and the case will be continued. Nick will not enter a plea.

As for why Jackson is off the case, we're told the family will be releasing a statement as soon as the proceedings are over, and TMZ will post it.

TMZ reported, it's likely Nick will eventually plead not guilty by reason of insanity. He was diagnosed with a form of schizophrenia -- schizoaffective disorder -- and we're told his meds had sent him off the rails in the month before the murders.

Jackson is coming off a huge victory in the Karen Read trial in Boston, where she was found not guilty for allegedly killing her boyfriend.

It's unclear if the public defender is a stopgap until another lawyer takes the case, or if the public defender will handle the case from this point forward.

If Jackson speaks to the media after the hearing, we will livestream it.