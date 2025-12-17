Surveillance Video Shows Moments Before Nick Reiner Was Arrested

Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick has officially been charged with their murders ... and now there's new video showing what may be Nick's last actions as a free man.

Moments before his arrest, Nick was at a gas station buying a drink, video obtained by ABC7 Los Angeles shows.

Watch the video ... the 32-year-old murder suspect wears a baseball cap and a jacket with a red backpack slung over his left shoulder as he shifts his weight from side to side. He surveys the area before making his beverage selection and heading out to the street, where he was immediately apprehended.

Play video content NY Post

This comes after the NY Post obtained video of Nick's Sunday arrest near the USC campus near Downtown Los Angeles -- about 15 miles east of Brentwood, where Nick's parents were found murdered in their home. Nick quickly threw up his hands in surrender as cop cars swarmed him and threw him in handcuffs.

As we reported ... Nick faces the possibility of life in prison without parole -- or the death penalty -- if convicted on the two counts of first-degree murder he's been charged with.

Play video content TMZ.com