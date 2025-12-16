Nick Reiner To Be Charged With 2 Counts 1st-Degree Murder, Death Penalty on the Table

Play video content TMZ.com

update

1:15 PM PT -- Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman came out swinging in his latest comments on the Rob and Michele Reiner double-murder case ... he says the death penalty is on the table if their son, Nick Reiner, is convicted of murdering his parents.

Hochman says Nicks is going to be charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and he says the charges come with stiff penalties, if convicted ... a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, or even the death penalty.

The D.A. was quick to say there's been no final decision on going after the death penalty here, but the fact he even mentioned it right off the bat is pretty interesting.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell are set to hold a press conference at 1 PM PT to update the public on the Rob and Michele Reiner double-murder case.

As we reported ... Rob and Michele's 32-year-old son Nick was arrested on suspicion of killing his parents after they were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood, California home Sunday afternoon.

Nick's first court appearance in connection with the murders was scheduled for today, but was taken off the books after he was not medically cleared to appear in court. His attorney told TMZ this morning he has not received any filing yet from prosecutors.

TMZ broke the story ... Rob and Michele's daughter, Romy, discovered their bodies and called 911 around 3:40 PM Sunday. Romy told police Nick was "dangerous" and should be considered a suspect.

While Nick lived at home with his parents, Romy noted to the police Nick wasn't at the home when she arrived, insinuating he fled.

We now know Nick checked into The Pierside Santa Monica hotel around 4 AM Sunday, using his credit card. The reservation was made for just a day, but Nick never formally checked out. When the staff came into his room later Sunday morning, they found the shower "full of blood" and blood on the bed.