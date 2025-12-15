Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rob Reiner's Rocky Relationship With Son Nick Resurfaces in Old Interview

Rob & Michele Reiner Murders Tense Past With Son Nick Resurfaces in Old Interview

By TMZ Staff
Published
121525_rob_nick_reiner_interview_kal
"WE DID GET INTO FIGHTS"
AOL

Rob Reiner and his son Nick were on rocky ground long before tragedy struck ... with both publicly hinting at a fractured father-son relationship years before the director and his wife were brutally killed ... crimes Nick is now allegedly linked to.

Back in a 2015 interview while plugging "Being Charlie" -- a film loosely inspired by Nick’s real-life struggles, directed by Rob and written by Nick -- Rob admitted the two butted heads during the writing process, but the clash actually helped him understand his son more ... and said it even made him a better father.

rob and nick reiner getty 1
Getty

As Rob got emotional, Nick sat stone-faced ... before finally chiming in that their bond came from him watching his dad in his element, doing what Rob did best -- making movies -- adding he probably should’ve kept quiet and learned from him.

Nick later admitted the project ultimately clicked because they never really connected while he was growing up -- but working on the movie together became the turning point that changed everything between them.

Nick-Reiner-sub-getty-1
Getty

Things apparently never fully healed between the pair ... ’cause sources tell TMZ the day before the legendary actor-director and his wife were found stabbed inside their Brentwood, California home Sunday, Rob and Nick got into a blowout argument at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party Saturday night.

121425_rob_reiner_through_the_years.01_01_05_13
Rob Reiner: Through The Years
Getty

Nick was arrested Monday morning -- and TMZ has learned he’s currently being held on $4 million bail.

