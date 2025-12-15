Rob Reiner's Rocky Relationship With Son Nick Resurfaces in Old Interview

Play video content AOL

Rob Reiner and his son Nick were on rocky ground long before tragedy struck ... with both publicly hinting at a fractured father-son relationship years before the director and his wife were brutally killed ... crimes Nick is now allegedly linked to.

Back in a 2015 interview while plugging "Being Charlie" -- a film loosely inspired by Nick’s real-life struggles, directed by Rob and written by Nick -- Rob admitted the two butted heads during the writing process, but the clash actually helped him understand his son more ... and said it even made him a better father.

As Rob got emotional, Nick sat stone-faced ... before finally chiming in that their bond came from him watching his dad in his element, doing what Rob did best -- making movies -- adding he probably should’ve kept quiet and learned from him.

Nick later admitted the project ultimately clicked because they never really connected while he was growing up -- but working on the movie together became the turning point that changed everything between them.

Things apparently never fully healed between the pair ... ’cause sources tell TMZ the day before the legendary actor-director and his wife were found stabbed inside their Brentwood, California home Sunday, Rob and Nick got into a blowout argument at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party Saturday night.

