Celebrities React to Deaths of Rob Reiner & Wife Michele

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were killed inside their Los Angeles home Sunday ... leading to an outpouring of tributes from across Hollywood and the world.

Ben Stiller called it "a huge loss," writing, "Rob Reiner was one of my favorite directors. He made some of the most formative movies for my generation. He came out from behind a huge comedic shadow of the great Carl Reiner, and being a TV actor to being a great director who made an incredible run of movies. 'Spinal Tap' is one of the best comedies ever made -- and the list goes on. He was a kind, caring person who was really, really funny."

Ben continued, "I didn't know him well but was always a fan and I feel a real sadness for those who did, and his family."

Barack Obama, wrote, "Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele. Rob's achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people -- and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action. Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose. They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired. We send our deepest condolences to all who loved them."

Author Stephen King shared, "I'm horrified and saddened by the death of Rob Reiner and Michele. Wonderful friend, political ally, and brilliant filmmaker (including 2 of mine). Rest in peace, Rob. You always stood by me."

Stephen and Rob collaborated on the 1986 coming-of-age film, "Stand by Me," and the 1990 psychological horror "Misery."

Kathy Bates -- who won an Oscar for her role in "Misery" -- told NBC News, "I loved Rob. He was brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist. He also fought courageously for his political beliefs. He changed the course of my life. Michelle was a gifted photographer. She shot my beautiful photos for the Misery campaign. My heart breaks for them both. My thoughts are with their family.”

Jerry O'Connell starred in "Stand by Me," and shared a pic of his younger self with Rob on set, writing, "Love you, Rob. Sincerely."

"The Princess Bride" star Cary Elwes wrote simply, "No words..."

As we reported ... the couple was found by one of their daughters Sunday with their throats slit inside their Los Angeles home. One of Rob and Michele's sons, Nick, is in law enforcement custody.