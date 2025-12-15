Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rob Reiner & Wife Michele's Son Nick Reiner Arrested

By TMZ Staff
Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick has been arrested and is being held on $4 million bail, TMZ has learned.

The 32-year-old is in the custody of the Los Angeles Police Department as of Monday morning, according to online records. He was booked at the LAPD jail.

As we reported ... the couple was found by one of their daughters Sunday with their throats slit inside their Los Angeles home.

Friends and collaborators, Billy Crystal and Larry David, were seen leaving the couple's home Sunday evening looking very distraught.

An outpouring of tributes have come in following the tragedy, including those from Barack Obama, Stephen King, and Ben Stiller, among others.

Rob was 78. Michele was 68.