Nick Reiner 'Calm But In a Fog' Days After Rob and Michele Reiner Murders

Nick Reiner 'Calm' and In a 'Daze' After Parents' Murders
Nick Reiner is spending his days in an L.A. jail, dealing with the aftermath of the violent murders of his parents, and he's not been able to fully process it ... TMZ has learned.
A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... Nick is not reeling in grief. Rather, he's "in a fog" ... in no small part due to his medical condition and the meds he's taking.
Our source goes on to characterize Nick as "calm," "cognizant," and "dazed" -- adding Nick isn't even close to processing what happened.
TMZ broke the story ... Nick had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. In the weeks leading up to the murders, we're told he was out of control. Our sources characterized Nick as "erratic" and "dangerous." As we reported, he was recently treated at an L.A.-based rehab facility that specializes in mental health and substance abuse and was under the care of a psychiatrist.
We're told Nick's meds were changed in the weeks leading up to the murders, and they were causing Nick to lose even more control. Doctors were adjusting the meds, to no avail.
And, as we reported, it's likely Nick will plead not guilty by reason of insanity -- a defense that requires proof he didn't understand the nature and quality of his actions. What's interesting ... we're told Nick's schizophrenia was exacerbated by substance abuse, and that could become an issue. Prosecutors would almost certainly argue, if Nick willingly took illegal drugs -- just like a drunk driver -- it can't be used as a defense to a crime.