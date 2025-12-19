Nick Reiner 'Calm But In a Fog' Days After Rob and Michele Reiner Murders

Nick Reiner is spending his days in an L.A. jail, dealing with the aftermath of the violent murders of his parents, and he's not been able to fully process it ... TMZ has learned.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... Nick is not reeling in grief. Rather, he's "in a fog" ... in no small part due to his medical condition and the meds he's taking.

Our source goes on to characterize Nick as "calm," "cognizant," and "dazed" -- adding Nick isn't even close to processing what happened.

TMZ broke the story ... Nick had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. In the weeks leading up to the murders, we're told he was out of control. Our sources characterized Nick as "erratic" and "dangerous." As we reported, he was recently treated at an L.A.-based rehab facility that specializes in mental health and substance abuse and was under the care of a psychiatrist.

We're told Nick's meds were changed in the weeks leading up to the murders, and they were causing Nick to lose even more control. Doctors were adjusting the meds, to no avail.