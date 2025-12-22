Nick Reiner Recalls Dad Guiding Him Through Bad Acid Trip in Resurfaced Interview

Play video content Dopey Podcast

In the wake of his arrest for the tragic murders of his parents, a resurfaced podcast interview with Nick Reiner paints a vivid picture of how much they loved and cared for him.

While promoting his 2015 film "Being Charlie," Nick spoke to the addiction and recovery podcast "Dopey" ... and he did impressions of Rob and Michele Reiner while recounting how they helped him through a bad acid trip.

Nick told host Dave Manheim ... he'd been hanging out with a friend from a drug program and he ended up taking a tab of acid. While Nick had done the drug before, this time he felt different. As he could feel things start to go awry, his friend left, leaving him to deal with it by himself.

After already having been through multiple stints in rehab for more addictive drugs, Nick said he knew he could be open with his parents about having taken LSD.

When he woke them up with the news that he was in the grips of a bad acid trip, his mom left the room exasperated. Nick says he curled up next to his dad in bed, "tripping my ass off."

Diving into an impression of his dad, Nick quoted him as saying, "'Calm down, son. I used to do this in the '60s. You'll come down. It won't be forever.'"

Nick revealed, "He just talked me down for like 8 hours straight ... We laid side-by-side in bed, looking up at the ceiling while he told me about the '60s."

In the weeks leading up to his parents' deaths, Nick was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Play video content TMZ.com

Sources told us 3 to 4 weeks before the murders, doctors changed his meds and he became even more erratic. We're told doctors were trying to adjust the medications so Nick stabilized, but it wasn't working.

As we reported ... Nick is being held on suicide watch at Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles in connection with Rob and Michele's murders. He's charged with two counts of first-degree murder.