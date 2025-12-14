Rob Reiner, Wife Michele Found Dead in Their L.A. Home with Knife Wounds

Rob Reiner -- the legendary director -- and his wife Michele Singer Reiner have died ... TMZ has learned.

As we told you ... two dead bodies were found in Rob and Michele's Brentwood home Sunday afternoon -- and law enforcement sources tell us it is the Reiners.

Our sources say the two suffered lacerations consistent with a knife. The LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division is still investigating.

Rob -- the son of famed comedian Carl Reiner, who passed away in 2020 -- started his career in show business as a comedy writer in the 1960s ... working as Steve Martin's writing partner on the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour in 1968 and '69.

Throughout the 1970s, Rob starred as Michael Stivic -- also known as "Meathead" -- on the hit sitcom "All in the Family" ... for which he won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

"All in the Family" ran for 205 episodes ... coming to a close in 1979 -- at which point Reiner's focus shifted more toward directing. His rock mockumentary "This is Spinal Tap" marked his first big hit in the director's chair.

Over the next decade, Reiner directed iconic films like "Stand By Me," "The Princess Bride," and "When Harry Met Sally..." -- the last of which led him to the love of his life.

While directing "When Harry Met Sally," Rob met Michele, a photographer ... and, the two married in 1989. Perhaps even bigger than that, their relationship actually convinced Rob to change the ending of the rom-com to have Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan's characters end up together.

Rob continued directing during their more than 35 years married ... helming projects like "Misery," "A Few Good Men," "The American President," "The Bucket List" and "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues."

Rob has one more directorial project which, according to his IMDb, has been completed ... live concert footage of the fictional band Spinal Tap playing at Stonehenge along with other massive names in music. The film is set to come out next year.

Younger fans may recognize Rob from his acting role as Jess' father Bob on "New Girl" ... or his last part in season 4 of "The Bear" as businessman Albert Schnur.

Michele and Rob had three kids together -- Jake, Nick and Romy. Rob also has a daughter, Tracy, from his first marriage to director Penny Marshall.

Rob was 78. Michele was 68.