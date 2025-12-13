‘Pulp Fiction’ Star Peter Greene Dead at 60

Peter Greene, an actor best known for playing villains in flicks such as "Pulp Fiction" and "The Mask," has died.

Greene was found dead Friday in his Manhattan apartment, his manager Gregg Edwards confirms to TMZ. He tells us his body was discovered after a neighbor heard music playing all night and knocked on the door. When there was no answer, they contacted police. Authorities arrived for a wellness check and found him deceased.

The cause of death is unknown at this time. Greene's death was first reported by the New York Daily News.

Greene was born in Montclair, New Jersey in October 1965 and pursued acting in his 20s while living in New York City. He landed his first onscreen role in 1990 in one episode of the NBC crime drama "Hardball," per IMDb, and made his film debut 2 years later in the 1992 film "Laws of Gravity," starring alongside Edie Falco.

In addition to working with Quentin Tarantino in "Pulp Fiction," he paired up with famed director Bryan Singer for his 1995 psychological drama "The Usual Suspects." Other notable roles for Greene include 1997's "Kiss & Tell," 1999's "Blue Streak" and 2001's "Training Day," in which he starred opposite Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke.

He last appeared onscreen in a 2025 episode of "Dope Thief" and has several projects in the works, according to his IMDb page.

He is survived by a sister and a brother.

Greene was 60.