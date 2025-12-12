Scott Weiland's Son Noah Confirmed Safe After Alarming Instagram Posts

Noah Weiland is doing alright after making some nerve-wracking posts on Instagram Thursday ... with a family friend coming to his aid during what seems like a time of crisis.

Tim Ryan -- a friend of the Weiland clan -- tells TMZ ... he spent all Thursday afternoon and evening with Noah after he posted about his own death on IG, and the 25-year-old is doing fine.

We're told the son of Scott Weiland has spoken to his mother, Mary Forsberg, since sharing the posts, and she's aware he's safe.

ICYMI ... Noah shared a blurry gray photo with white words written on top, which began with "I'd rather be DEAD then live as my father did." He then followed it up by writing that he can't wait to see his dad again and thanking everyone for their support.

He also set another Instagram story post to the Green Day song "Last Night on Earth" ... seemingly a foreboding message about possible suicidal ideation.

Scott Weiland -- lead singer of Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver -- was found dead on a tour bus in 2015. He overdosed on a combination of cocaine, MDMA and alcohol. Noah recently took the stage to play some of his dad's hits in honor of the 10th anniversary of the late star's death.