Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Model & Plastic Surgery Enthusiast Mary Magdalene Dead

Model Mary Magdalene Found Dead Years After Accident Left Her With 'Uni-Boob'

By TMZ Staff
Published
Remembering Mary Magdalene
Launch Gallery
Remembering Mary Magdalene Launch Gallery

Mary Magdalene -- the Canadian-Mexican Instagram model who got 38J breast implants -- has reportedly died.

According to Daily Mail, Mary -- whose real name was Denise Jarvis -- was in Thailand when she fell from the ninth floor of a high-rise apartment.

eden the doll insta 4

Friend Eden "the Doll" Estrada also posted about Mary's untimely passing.

Mary made headlines when one of her 11-pound breast implants exploded, leaving her with what some followers referred to as a "uni-boob."

020323-mary-magdalene-kal
MINDFUL MODIFICATIONS
TMZ.com

In a February 2023 interview with TMZ ... Mary shared that she started getting plastic surgeries when she was 18 years old and felt like the many procedures that followed represented her way of being an adrenaline junkie.

Mary said she was just like anyone who gets super into extreme sports ... but instead of climbing bigger mountains or jumping from higher heights, she went bigger and bigger with her injections.

020323-mary-magdalene-info-kal
POPPED BEHAVIOR
TMZ.com

However, her breast implant accident inspired her to go for a more "natural" look.

Mary said she had a spiritual awakening after the incident and wanted to move away from what she called a "bimbo" look.

Mary Magdalene's Breast Reduction
Launch Gallery
On The Mendd Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

In March 2023, Mary spoke to us again, showing off her breast reduction, which set her back nearly $33,000 and brought her implants down to a C-cup.

RIP

Related articles