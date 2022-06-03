Woman's Large Breasts Didn't Get Her Kicked Off Plane, Airline Sources

The Instagram model who says she got booted from an airplane because of her massive breasts doesn't have the facts straight ... so say sources at the airline.

Mary Magdalene -- as she calls herself on social media -- claims American Airlines removed her from a flight because of a revealing tank top she wore on a flight from Canada to the U.S.

However, sources at AA tell us that wasn't the case, instead they say flight attendants noticed Mary sitting in several different seats before takeoff ... seats that weren't her ticketed one.

We're told airline employees believed the woman appeared to be intoxicated and she seemed unstable, so flight attendants and the captain asked her to leave -- she left without incident, and cops did not have to get involved.

We've also obtained video of Mary walking around the airport holding a massive cup ... although we can't tell what she was drinking.

Of course, this story is very different from Mary's take on the situation -- the IG model claims she got tossed for being "too explicit" in a tank top that barely covered her 22 lbs. of boobs.