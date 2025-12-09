Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Influencer Jeri Wirtz Dies at 74 After Extended Breast Cancer Battle

Influencer Jeri Wirtz has tragically died at 74 ... following a long battle with breast cancer.

The news was confirmed on the joint IG account she shared with her husband, Mike -- "Jeri & Mike" -- where it was revealed she passed away on Dec. 6, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Jeri had been fighting stage 4 breast cancer for nine years ... the post says her health took a major downturn recently. After a hospital stay didn’t help, she entered in-home hospice care last week.

Jeri had been incredibly open about her health journey online -- letting people in on the highs and lows of her fight.

She first jumped onto social media in 2020, when she and her husband began documenting their interracial love story.

Jeri and Mike met back in 1976, dated for a year, and tied the knot 47 years ago. They went on to build a family together -- two kids, Nicole and Ryan, plus three grandchildren.

Jeri was 74.

RIP

