'Human Barbie' Influencer Barbara Jankavski Cause of Death Released

Brazilian influencer Bárbara Jankavski's cause of death has been released -- also known as the "Human Barbie" -- has been released ... but her family isn't buying the official line.

Authorities in São Paulo reportedly determined she died accidentally from cocaine use, according to Brazilian news site g1.

But, the local outlet reports, Jankavski's family and the Public Prosecutor's Office believe she was murdered. They reportedly want the case to go before a jury.

Jankavski earned her nickname due to her dozens of plastic surgeries. She had more than 400,000 followers across her social media platforms, where she documented her routine beauty enhancement procedures.

Earlier reports claimed she died November 2 after taking an unknown substance during an encounter with a public defender.

The 51-year-old attorney reportedly told police he hired Jankavski for "sexual services," and they both used illicit substances during their time together.

He said he realized she wasn't moving after she had fallen asleep ... and immediately called the Mobile Emergency Care Service, which instructed him to perform life-saving aid.