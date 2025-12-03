Doctor Charged in Matthew Perry's Death Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison

A doctor who pled guilty in connection to Matthew Perry's death found out his fate Wednesday ... he will serve 30 months -- about 2.5 years -- in prison.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia -- who pled guilty to 4 counts of distributing ketamine back in July -- received the sentence in an L.A. federal courthouse, the L.A. Times reports. He was taken directly into custody.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped five other charges ... 3 other ketamine distribution charges and 2 counts of falsifying records.

As you know ... Plasencia prescribed the ketamine which led to Perry falling unconscious and drowning in his hot tub back in 2023.

Plasencia dressed up for court in a suave navy blue suit ... with a grim expression on his face as he waded through the crowd of media.

Perry's mother, Suzanne, and his stepfather Keith Morrison attended the sentencing as well ... after they both condemned Plasencia as "greedy" in a victim impact statement filed with the court.

The doctor was initially going to turn in his medical license 30 to 45 days after pleading guilty to the charges, but the feds shockingly allowed him to reopen his practice in August ... with a few major strings attached.

Dr. Plasencia had to inform his patients about his federal investigation and needed to get them to sign off on his continued treatment of them. He also wasn't allowed to prescribe any meds that include controlled substances, such as ketamine.

Federal prosecutors asked for a 36-month sentence for Plasencia ... while his attorneys have argued the damage to his personal reputation and career prospects are sufficient punishment.