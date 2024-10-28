Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Matthew Perry's Family Speaks About 'Friends' Star on 1-Year Anniversary of Death

Matthew Perry Family Speaks on 1-Year Death Anniversary ... Warns Enablers, 'You're Going Down, Baby'

102824_matthew_perry_family_kal
REMEMBERING MATTHEW
NBC

Matthew Perry's family got together to talk about the "Friends" star one year after his death.

Matthew's stepfather, "Dateline's" Keith Morrison, his mom, Suzanne Morrison, along with his 3 sisters sat down with "Today's" Savannah Guthrie to reveal what they believe were critical factors in Matthew's death.

Remembering Matthew Perry
Launch Gallery
Matthew Perry Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Madeline, one of Matthew's sisters, made the point that Matthew may not have even been aware he had relapsed. He was coming off a stretch of sobriety during and after his book tour, and was taking ketamine for therapeutic purposes. Perry then started getting ketamine on the black market and was taking massive doses on his own.

matt perry pool 1

The family talked about Matthew being headstrong, with a will of his own, and also how he was fundamentally a lonely person who was struggling.

matthew_perry_doc_kal
EXPOSING THE DARK TRUTH
TMZ Studios

As we extensively reported, 5 people -- including 2 doctors -- were charged in Perry's death. Three have pled guilty. One of the doctors and the "Ketamine Queen" have pled not guilty.

Matthew Perry Parents arriving to scene
Launch Gallery
Matthew Perry Parents Arriving To Scene Launch Gallery
Backgrid/Getty/Mega

Keith said he was thrilled to see accountability, and made the point -- if you supply an addict drugs and he dies, "You're going down, baby."

related articles