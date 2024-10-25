Matthew Perry's Mom Says He Had Premonition Something Would Happen

Play video content NBC

Matthew Perry's mom, Suzanne Morrison, is opening up about her bond with her late son -- revealing it had suddenly taken a turn for the better ... almost as if he had a premonition about what was coming.

In a preview of an upcoming episode of "TODAY," set to air in full on October 28 -- the one-year anniversary of Matthew's death -- Suzanne recalled a particularly touching conversation with her son, who told her, "I love you so much, and I'm so happy to be with you now."

Suzanne emotionally explained ... "It was almost as though it was a premonition of something. I didn't think about it at the time, but I thought, 'How long has it been since we've had a conversation like that? It's been years.'"

She added, "I think there was something… there was an inevitability to what was going to happen next to him, and he felt it very strongly. But he said, 'I'm not frightened anymore.' And it worried me."

TMZ broke the story ... Matthew was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi last year, where he suffered an apparent drowning. An autopsy later revealed he died from acute effects of ketamine.