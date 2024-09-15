Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Celebrity Drug Ring Exposed In New TMZ Matthew Perry Documentary

Matthew Perry Celebrity Drug Ring Exposed in New TMZ Documentary

091324_matthew_perry_promo_doctors_kal_v1
KNOW WHERE TO GO
TMZ Studios

The doctors accused of fueling Matthew Perry's fatal addiction are not one-offs ... they are part of an elaborate, secret celebrity drug ring that is running rampant in Hollywood.

TMZ Studios has a new documentary -- "TMZ Investigates Matthew Perry and the Secret Celebrity Drug Ring" -- that airs Monday night at 9 PM ET on FOX and drops Tuesday on Hulu.

Celebrities such as Kelly Osbourne talk frankly about doctors who will gladly fill prescriptions of known addicts to get close to the stars and make lots of money in the process. "Jackass" star Brandon Novak talks about how he traded swag for drugs in doctors offices.

Remembering Matthew Perry
Launch Gallery
Remembering Matthew Perry Launch Gallery
Getty

Dr. Drew talks about how some of these doctors are downright sociopathic -- and discusses the dirty little secret of a network of MDs who regularly cross the ethical line ... by a mile.

The documentary exposes a network that also includes various enablers and even rehab centers.

matthew_perry_doc_kal
EXPOSING THE DARK TRUTH
TMZ Studios

"TMZ Investigates Matthew Perry and the Secret Celebrity Drug Ring" airs Monday at 9 PM ET on FOX.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later