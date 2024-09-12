Brooke Mueller Plays Tennis After Link To Matthew Perry Investigation Revealed

The Ball Is In My Court!!

Brooke Mueller hit the tennis court with serious energy this week ... after a tough time recently, with her name tangled up in Matthew Perry's ketamine death investigation.

The actress was rocking full red tennis gear in Malibu, looking like a pro and soaking up the sunshine, showing off her skills on the court.

Brooke was all smiles, serving up aces and sunshine -- her sighting coming after we revealed she was in a rehab facility at the same time with Matthew Perry and Jasveen Sangha -- AKA "Ketamine Queen" -- the woman who allegedly sold the fatal dose to the "Friends" star.

Sangha’s among 5 charged in connection with Perry's death, including 2 doctors.

As we reported, when Brooke was in rehab back in March, authorities swooped in with a search warrant and grabbed her computer and phone, all part of the investigation into Perry’s death.

She cooperated with the authorities, which led to the indictment of her best friend Erik Fleming -- he's already cut a plea deal.