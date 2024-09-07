Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Matt LeBlanc Resurfaces Months After Last Seen in Public

Matt LeBlanc Resurfaces After Months Not Seen in Public

matt leblanc backgrid
Backgrid

Matt LeBlanc has been MIA, at least in public, for months ... but he was seen out and about Friday in L.A.

The 57-year-old Friends star looked chill in a t-shirt and jeans as he hit up a car showroom in the San Fernando Valley.

matt leblanc backgrid 2
Backgrid

Matt hasn't been seen publicly since December ... 2 months after the death of Matthew Perry.

matt leblance backgrid 3
Backgrid

Five people have been indicted in connection with Perry's death, including 2 doctors.

Remembering Matthew Perry
Launch Gallery
Matthew Perry Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

TMZ Studios has a new documentary -- "Matthew Perry and the Secret Celebrity Drug Ring" -- which will air on Fox September 16th at 9 PM ET.  It's a shocking look at how celebs and others with means can score drugs from doctors, pharmacies, enablers and even rehab centers.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later