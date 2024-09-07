Matt LeBlanc Resurfaces Months After Last Seen in Public

Resurfaces After Months Not Seen in Public

Matt LeBlanc has been MIA, at least in public, for months ... but he was seen out and about Friday in L.A.

The 57-year-old Friends star looked chill in a t-shirt and jeans as he hit up a car showroom in the San Fernando Valley.

Matt hasn't been seen publicly since December ... 2 months after the death of Matthew Perry.

Five people have been indicted in connection with Perry's death, including 2 doctors.