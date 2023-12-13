Matt LeBlanc Steps Out for Dinner with Pals After Matthew Perry Death

Matt LeBlanc stepped out for dinner this week -- one of the last remaining "Friends" to do so since Matthew Perry died ... and it's meaningful for a lot of different reasons.

The actor hit up Nobu in Malibu Tuesday -- which is big considering it's one of the most high-profile celeb hot spots in town ... and whoever goes there certainly wants to be seen. You could argue that's the case for Matt here -- who was joined by a bunch of buddies.

He looked fairly neutral and pensive as he rolled up with the boys, but at one point ... he did, in fact, flash a big smile as he greeted one of his friends near the valet booth outside.

Like we said ... it's significant to see MLB out and about like this in the wake of his old costar's tragic passing -- which occurred in late October. The reason ... they were close cast members on the hit sitcom ... just think about Chandler and Joey.

We've seen Matt step out in public before ... but the last time he did that, he was behind the wheel driving around in L.A. -- so it wasn't quite like what we're seeing here at Nobu.

The theme, you might argue, is that life moves on ... and so do people, no matter who leaves us. And yet, as hard as MP's death must be for him -- he, too, appears to be trying to carry on as normally as he can. Last month, Matt posted a formal farewell to Perry.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Like we said, other "Friends" actors have stepped out in the spotlight since Matthew passed -- not including his funeral, of course, which they all attended. We've seen Courteney Cox hit dinner in L.A. ... and David Schwimmer has also shown face in the wake of his death.

The only ones we haven't seen publicly thus far are ... Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, but something tells us we'll likely spot them out and about in due time as well.