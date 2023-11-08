Matthew Perry Buried Near Other Celebs, Gravesite Scrubbed of Flowers

Matthew Perry has been laid to rest alongside some of the biggest stars in Hollywood -- but it looks like his loved ones want to keep his grave's exact location under wraps for now.

TMZ has learned where, precisely, the late "Friends" star's burial plot is at the Forest Lawn cemetery in Hollywood Hills -- where his former costars and family members came together last week to honor him during an intimate funeral.

As it turns out, Matt's casket has been placed within the walls of the Sanctuary of Treasured Love ... a private section on the grounds that's gated off and secluded.

The reason for that privacy and security has to do with who else is buried there -- including Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Michael Clarke Duncan and Ronnie James Dio -- among other big celebs.

Now, Matt's there too ... but like we said, it would appear his family isn't quite ready to have the public come flocking just yet.

Following Friday's service, there was a huge flower arrangement left in memorial at Matthew's gravesite -- which was there until as recently as Monday. However, on Tuesday, those same flowers were gone, and his burial plot is relatively bare -- as seen in these pics.

Matthew's burial spot has yet to be officially marked, but headstones are usually completed and installed on the gravesite sometime later.

As we reported ... Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc were among the select few who came to say farewell to their dear friend and longtime cast member.

The funeral service looked incredibly solemn ... capping off a heart-wrenching week where everyone was seeking answers to explain his sudden and shocking death.

There still are no official answers, and likely won't be for several weeks or months, but what we do know is Matt was on the straight and narrow, substance-wise, before he died and in a great place personally and professionally.