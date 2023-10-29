Matthew Perry's Home Where He Drowned, No Illicit Drugs But Prescriptions Found

First responders who rushed to Matthew Perry's home Saturday did not find illegal drugs, but new information from law enforcement sources revealed there were numerous Rx drugs found in the house.

Our law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... authorities found anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and a COPD drug in the house. COPD is short for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease -- that drug is often used for people who have emphysema or chronic bronchitis. Matthew was a smoker during his life. The L.A. County Coroner will conduct a toxicology exam to determine if any drugs were in Perry's system, but that could take months.

TMZ broke the story ... Matthew was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi Saturday afternoon, after playing 2 hours of pickleball at the Rivera County Club near his home in Pacific Palisades.

Sources tell TMZ ... Perry was in "good spirits" during the game. He was a pickleball fanatic ... even creating a pickleball shrine in his home.

After the pickleball game, we're told he had his assistant pick up a new iPhone for him, and prescription glasses, which the assistant did. Two hours later, the assistant returned to Perry's home and found him unresponsive in the jacuzzi and called 911.

Our sources say after calling 911, the assistant called Perry's mother and one sibling, along with an unrelated woman.