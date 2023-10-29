Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Adele Honors Matthew Perry During Las Vegas Residency Concert

10/29/2023 5:24 AM PT
Matthew Perry was all people were talking about Saturday, and Adele was among them ... paying tribute to the "Friends" star during her Vegas show.

Adele called Perry's character, Chandler Bing, "probably the best comedic character of all time."

TMZ broke the story ... Perry was found dead in his jacuzzi Saturday from a presumed drowning.

Adele went on ... "It is always so shocking, especially someone that made you laugh and who brought so much joy to your life that you don't know. This is what I find so strange, I never met him in my life. There is something, you feel so sad about it especially because you don't necessarily know what was going on."

Adele, dressed for Halloween as Morticia Adams, and dedicated "When We Were Young" to Perry.

Adele echoed what people have been saying since news of Perry's death broke, saying ... "He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave."

Perry was 54.

