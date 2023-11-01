Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Friends' Star Courteney Cox Seen For First Time Since Matthew Perry's Death

11/1/2023 8:42 AM PT
Courteney Cox was spotted out for the first time since losing her "Friends" costar, Matthew Perry ... appearing downcast while leaving dinner with her boyfriend and some pals.

The actress and her BF, Johnny McDaid, left Nobu Malibu Monday night ... jumping into their ride after dining with friends.

Courteney didn't look to be in the best spirits, and rightfully so -- TMZ broke the story, Matthew passed away over the weekend at his Pacific Palisades home, being found unresponsive in his hot tub.

Courteney and her "Friends" co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer all released a joint statement after Matthew's passing -- saying they're "utterly devastated" and were "going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

Matthew Perry last seen date updated
TMZ.com

While a full toxicology report could take anywhere from 4-6 months, an initial test revealed Matthew didn't have any fentanyl or meth in his system ... there were prescription drugs found at his house, all prescribed to him.

Old School 'Friends' Photos
LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division is investigating Matthew's death, despite there being no evidence of foul play ... but the LAPD told us it's common for detectives to take the lead on high-profile cases like this.

