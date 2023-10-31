Matthew Perry's Body Wasn't In Water Long Before Being Discovered

Matthew Perry's body wasn't in his hot tub for very long before he was found dead from an apparent drowning ... which adds a whole new layer to his tragic death.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Matthew's body was not waterlogged when first responders arrived at his Pacific Palisades home and declared him dead at the scene.

Matthew was alone when he died -- he was home after playing pickleball earlier in the day Saturday at Riviera Country Club -- and it's fair to wonder what the outcome would have been if someone else was around, or if his assistant had gotten to his house sooner.

Remember ... Matthew got home from the country club and sent his assistant on an errand, and when the assistant returned home Matthew was unresponsive in the jacuzzi and the assistant called 911.

As we first reported, a search of MP's home did not turn up any illegal drugs ... but there were Rx drugs found in the house, including anti-depressants and anti-anxiety drugs.

Our sources say law enforcement also found a COPD drug in the house. COPD is short for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease ... and that drug is often used for people who have emphysema or chronic bronchitis.

Matthew was a smoker during his life, and now we're told law enforcement found Nicorette patches and Nicorette gum in the home ... so it seems Matthew was serious about quitting cigarettes and reclaiming his health.

The L.A. County Coroner has yet to determine an official cause of death. The toxicology results will take at least 6 weeks.