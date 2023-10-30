Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Matthew Perry's Death Causes Stream Spike for 'Friends' Theme Song

Matthew Perry Death 'Friends' Theme Song Spikes ... TV Networks Pay Tribute

10/30/2023 4:27 PM PT
matthew perry book
Getty/Flatiron Books

Matthew Perry fans are in their feelings over his death, playing music from "Friends" and buying up his books ... with spikes in purchases and streams across the board.

According to stats from Spotify and YouTube, the "Friends" theme song "I'll Be There for You" has had over 1.3 million streams across Spotify and YouTube since his death.

THE DEVASTATING LOSS
TMZ.com

Matthew's memoir started flying off the shelves Monday ... over at Amazon, his book, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir" is now the top-seller for hardcovers and it's No. 5 in paperback ... it came out last year but there's obviously renewed interest.

Meanwhile, other books about Matthew are flying off the shelves too ... two biographies are now hits, and other people are buying a "Friends" coloring book from Jeff Bezos' website.

Matthew Perry Memorial Outside Of 'Friends' Apartment In NYC
Launch Gallery
Getty

Basically, any book related to Matthew is seeing big sales gains.

Over on the TV side, networks are remembering Matthew with "Friends" marathons and an In Memoriam.

TBS has 'Best of Chandler' marathons scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday ... with more than 46 hours of 'Friends' episodes on tap.

HBO's Tribute On 'Friends'
Max

Streamers are remembering Matthew too ... HBO Max is adding an "In memory of Matthew Perry 1969-2023" slide to the beginning of every 'Friends' episode.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later