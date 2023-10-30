Matthew Perry's Death Causes Stream Spike for 'Friends' Theme Song

Matthew Perry fans are in their feelings over his death, playing music from "Friends" and buying up his books ... with spikes in purchases and streams across the board.

According to stats from Spotify and YouTube, the "Friends" theme song "I'll Be There for You" has had over 1.3 million streams across Spotify and YouTube since his death.

Play video content TMZ.com

Matthew's memoir started flying off the shelves Monday ... over at Amazon, his book, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir" is now the top-seller for hardcovers and it's No. 5 in paperback ... it came out last year but there's obviously renewed interest.

Meanwhile, other books about Matthew are flying off the shelves too ... two biographies are now hits, and other people are buying a "Friends" coloring book from Jeff Bezos' website.

Basically, any book related to Matthew is seeing big sales gains.

Over on the TV side, networks are remembering Matthew with "Friends" marathons and an In Memoriam.

TBS has 'Best of Chandler' marathons scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday ... with more than 46 hours of 'Friends' episodes on tap.