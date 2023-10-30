Matthew Perry Memorial Outside of NYC's 'Friends' Apartment Building

Matthew Perry is being honored in New York City at a famous "Friends" location -- instantly recognizable to fans of the show -- and this shrine is growing by the hour.

A memorial has been set up outside of the West Village building which was used for exterior shots of the apartment where the show's main characters lived. Basically, it's where Chandler and Joey, and Monica and Rachel lived.

The actual scenes inside the apartment were filmed on the Warner Bros. backlot in Burbank, CA, but this location in the Big Apple -- on the corner of 90 Bedford Street and Grove Street -- is where "Friends" fans are coming to share their memories of Matthew.

As you can see ... tons of flower bouquets are being left at the light post there, and they're starting to stack up into a hefty pile. There are also handwritten letters and notes commemorating Matthew's iconic character from the series.

Some of the messages people are leaving there can actually be read from the photos ... and a lot of them are giving thanks for Matthew's performance, and for the laughter and joy he spread through his 10-year run on "Friends."

The fact the memorial popped up organically like this speaks to just how impactful his sudden death was ... not only did it shock the entertainment industry, but the world too.

In addition to all the items that are being placed on the street in honor of Matthew ... people are gathering there in spurts, although there's no sign of a vigil just yet.

The investigation into Perry's passing is still ongoing, and there are still a lot of unanswered questions over what exactly led to him drowning in his hot tub at home.

We know an autopsy has been done, but the results are inconclusive. His body is ready to be picked up by his family -- and ya gotta imagine an official funeral is now being planned.