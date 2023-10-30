Charlie Puth Pays Tribute To Matthew Perry, Plays 'Friends' Theme Song And 'See You Again'
10/30/2023 7:34 AM PT
Charlie Puth took time out of his latest concert to pay tribute to the late Matthew Perry ... performing the iconic "Friends" theme song, followed by one of his own touching hits.
The singer took a detour during his concert in Australia over the weekend to play a piano rendition of "I'll Be There For You," the main track for Perry's hit TV show.
It's a pretty emotional moment, and the entire crowd joins Charlie in singing the world-famous song. It got even more bittersweet when he transitioned into his 2015 hit, "See You Again" -- paying more homage to the actor.
TMZ broke the story, Matthew was found unresponsive Saturday in his jacuzzi by his assistant, whom Perry sent out to pick up a new iPhone and prescription glasses for him.
Law enforcement sources told us first responders didn't find any illegal drugs in his home, but did find anti-depressants, anti-anxiety meds, and a COPD drug.
The L.A. County Coroner will be conducting a toxicology exam to determine if drugs were in his system when he died ... but that process could take months before an answer is revealed.