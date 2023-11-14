Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Breaks His Silence On Matthew Perry's Death

Matt LeBlanc Breaks Silence On Matthew Perry ... 'Never Forget You'

11/14/2023 8:51 AM PT
TMZ/Getty

Matt LeBlanc is paying tribute to his late "Friends" costar, Matthew Perry ... calling the time they shared together the best of his entire life.

The actor shared his emotional thoughts Tuesday, saying, "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never."

matt leblanc and matthew perry
Getty

He continues, "Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love." ... jokingly adding at the end, "I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

11/3/23
FRIENDS TO THE END
SplashNews.com

As we reported, Matt and Matthew's fellow "Friends" castmates -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer -- said goodbye to the actor at his funeral earlier this month.

Matthew Perry Funeral Service
Backgrid

The service looked incredibly solemn, following a week of the entire world in shock by Matthew's unexpected death.

matthew perry
TMZ.com

We learned his casket was placed in a secluded area of Forest Lawn in the Hollywood Hills ... next to other actors like Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

Remembering Matthew Perry
Getty

Remember, Matthew was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions ... ones that likely won't be answered for several more weeks, at least.

Old School 'Friends' Photos
Getty

We learned he was cleaned up compared to his past struggles with substance abuse ... and was in a great place before he died -- both in the realm of acting and as a person.

