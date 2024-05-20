Courteney Cox Says Matthew Perry Still Visits Her 7 Months After Death

Play video content CBS Sunday Mornings

Courteney Cox says her late "Friends" costar Matthew Perry is still paying her visits 7 months after his untimely passing ... all in a spiritual form, of course.

The actress said on 'CBS Sunday Morning' that she was thankful to work so closely with MP on the sitcom, where her character Monica Geller ends up with his character Chandler Bing -- adding they're still close to his very day as, "he visits me a lot, if we believe in that."

CC's spirituality runs deep -- she explains she still engages in heartfelt conversations with her late mother, father and even Matt ... going on to say they guide her through her daily life.

CC explains ... "I do sense -- I sense Matthew’s around for sure" ... before reflecting he was for sure one of the funniest human beings in the world while he was still alive. She would know well, obviously ... as they acted together on "Friends" for upwards of a decade.

Courteney was among the cast members who were devastated upon hearing about his death -- she shared a personal tribute to Matthew 2 weeks afterward in October -- writing on IG, "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day."

TMZ broke the story ... Matthew was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi last year, where he suffered an apparent drowning.

