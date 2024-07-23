Lisa Kudrow Explains Why the Audience 'Irritated' Her During 'Friends'

Play video content Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend

Lisa Kudrow isn't looking back fondly at her entire experience on "Friends" ... revealing the one thing that really bugged her during the taping of the celebrated sitcom.

The actress was on Conan O'Brien's podcast when she clarified a confession previously made by her "Friends" costar, Jennifer Aniston ... that she was never a fan of the live studio audience.

As Lisa put it ... the audience would laugh for too long at a joke -- even if it wasn't entirely funny. Being a performer, this thoroughly annoyed LK, as she thought it wasn't an honest response to what she and her costars -- Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- were doing on the sound stage.

She added ... "It’s like, 'now you’re just ruining the timing of the rest of the show.' Sometimes I would just look out if they’d been laughing too long, and go, ‘come on’. Really angry."

Watch the vid, Lisa doubled down on her stance, too ... as she defended a taping for a TV show is not the same as a stage play. Per the actress, the show's warm-up act would even advise the "Friends" audience against the over laughing ... since the show already took hours to shoot.