Doctor Charged In Matthew Perry's Death Pleads Guilty

A doctor charged in connection with "Friends" star Matthew Perry’s ketamine death has officially entered a guilty plea.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia just pled guilty to 4 counts of distributing ketamine in front of Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett in L.A. federal court Wednesday -- Plasencia is the fourth of five people charged in the "Friends" star's tragic 2023 death.

Plasencia is now staring down a max of 10 years per count in federal prison when he’s sentenced on December 3.

Plasencia remains out on bond but plans to surrender his medical license within the next 30 to 45 days, according to his lawyers.

He originally pled not guilty -- in exchange for his guilty pleas, prosecutors agreed to drop 3 more ketamine distribution charges and 2 counts of falsifying records.

As we reported ... Plasencia was accused of handing Matthew’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, several ketamine vials and even teaching him how to inject them. He was also accused of personally administering the drug to the "Friends" star.