'Human Barbie' Influencer Barbara Jankavski Dead at 31

Influencer Bárbara Jankavski -- known as "Human Barbie" due to her dozens of plastic surgeries -- has died.

The Brazilian influencer died after taking an unknown substance during an encounter with a public defender, according to a police report obtained by CNN Brazil.

The 51-year-old attorney reportedly told police he hired Jankavski for "sexual services," and they both used illicit substances during their time together. He said he realized she wasn't moving after she had fallen asleep ... and immediately called the Mobile Emergency Care Service, which instructed him to perform life-saving aid.

She was declared dead inside a São Paulo residence by the responding authorities.

The São Paulo State Military Police reported the influencer was only wearing underwear when she died, and had some sort of injury on her left eye, along with marks on her back, according to CNN Brazil. A friend of the man reportedly claimed she hurt her eye when she fell earlier in the day.

Her sudden death is still under investigation.

Jankavski -- nicknamed "Boneca Desumana" on social media, which roughly translates to "inhuman doll" -- had more than 400,000 followers across her social media platforms.

She documented her routine beauty enhancement procedures and is believed to have gone under the knife at least 27 times.

Barbara was 31.