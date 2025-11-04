Fourth Person Dies at Walt Disney World in One Month

Another death occurred on Walt Disney World property Sunday, TMZ has learned ... and this marks the fourth one in a month.

Florida's Orange County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... "A woman in her 40s was transported to Celebration Hospital where she passed away."

We're told there were no signs of foul play.

As we reported ... there were three previous deaths at Walt Disney World over the last month -- two of which were apparent suicides.

A 31-year-old woman died by suicide at Disney's Contemporary Resort October 14, then a week later, a man in his 60s died after suffering a medical episode at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground. Last week, another death was reported -- the suicide of a 28-year-old man identified as Matthew Cohn, who jumped from a height at the Contemporary.

And these were just at Disney World in Florida... back at Disneyland in California a guest was found unresponsive on the Haunted Mansion ride on October 8 ... paramedics responded, and the woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at a hospital.

We've reached out to Disney ... so far, no word back.