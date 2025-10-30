Influencer Eugenia Cooney Resurfaces at Disney World Amid Fan Concern

Influencer Eugenia Cooney has resurfaced at Disney World amid her social media hiatus ... and growing concern from fans over her health.

Check out the pics ... YouTube/TikTok star Eugenia was riding the monorail with her mom and brother on Tuesday ... but, as you can see, she looks pretty glum as she stares out a window at "The Most Magical Place on Earth." An eyewitness tells us she and her family didn't say one word to each other during the entire ride.

Her clothes, though, screamed high fashion. Eugenia was decked out in a ruffled, metallic dress and an oversized pink cardigan paired with fishnet tights and white boots. She also got into the Halloween spirit by rocking a 'Nightmare Before Christmas' purse.

But it didn't appear Eugenia was filming social media content for her many fans because her phone camera was held against her body as she sat on a bench. As you know, Eugenia has been M.I.A for months from social.

Her disappearance came after fans started waving red flags over the summer, with her last TikTok uploaded on June 27 to announce the death of her dog, Buzz.

Followers have been vocal about their concern over Eugenia's health for years due to her thin frame, growing more worried during a May livestream in which she appeared to be getting sick. Her sudden break from social media had some fans thinking the worst.

You may recall ... Eugenia confirmed she had an eating disorder in 2019, followed by her claims that friends put her on a psychiatric hold because of her medical condition, which made her feel betrayed by those close to her.

The Greenwich Police Department in Connecticut tells TMZ there was an uptick in calls regarding Eugenia's health over the summer -- coinciding with her pause on social media -- but it's been about 2 months since the last call.