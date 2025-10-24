Three Deaths Reported at Disney World Over the Last 10 Days

The Most Magical Place on Earth has been anything but for the last 10 days -- TMZ has confirmed yet another death occurred on Walt Disney World property ... the third happening yesterday.

In a TikTok video posted Thursday morning, you can see a heavy police presence near a taped-off pool at Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort in Florida. The user wrote ... "We were told it was a 'medical emergency.' Prayers to the family & those involved!"

Later, the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office in Orlando confirmed the death to TMZ, saying, "We are still in the process of completing our exams" on the deceased.

This marks the third death on the amusement park's property to happen in just over a week, following a reported suicide on October 14 -- also at the Contemporary -- and another body found at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground on October 21.

The apparent suicide victim was identified as 31-year-old Summer Equitz ... while Tuesday's tragedy was reportedly "a man in his 60s" who experienced a "medical episode." No foul play is suspected in that instance.

This follows reports of a guest at Disneyland in California who was found unresponsive on the Haunted Mansion ride on October 8 ... paramedics responded, and the woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at a hospital.

We've reached out to Disney ... so far, no word back.