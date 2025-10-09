Disneyland Haunted Mansion Patient Wheeled Out Before Death, on Video

Play video content Courtesy of Aaron Childs

TMZ has obtained video of the Disneyland guest who died after visiting the Haunted Mansion ... showing emergency responders rushing her to the hospital on a gurney.

In the video, you can see responders rushing through the crowd of families to reach her and later briskly exiting the park with her body in tow.

Play video content Broadcastify.com

We also have audio of the dispatch call, in which you can hear they gained entry through the back of the ride to get to her. On the call, a dispatcher appears to say that the woman was in her 70s, but she was later reported to be in her 60s.

As we previously reported, the guest suffered a possible heart attack while riding the famed attraction. She was found unresponsive on the ride and later pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

Disneyland emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures at the scene and there were no signs of foul play.