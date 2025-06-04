Singer Normani Hits Disneyland for a Magical Day!

Singer Normani wanted nothin' more but to hit up Disneyland with her besties for her 29th birthday!

The former Fifth Harmony member recently posted her bday fun at the happiest place on earth -- doin' all the Disney things, like rockin' Minnie Mouse ears, posing in front of Cinderella's Castle, and cruisin' on all the rides ...

Indulging in some sweet treats, Normani and her girls munched on some powdery funnel cakes!

Nothin' beats livin' your inner princess dreams more, than grabbin' hold of your girl squad and strollin' the pathways of Disneyland!