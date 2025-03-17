Justin Bieber Hits Disneyland With Wife Hailey and Pal Kid Laroi

Justin Bieber recently got real about feeling unworthy … but it looks like he treated himself with a trip the Happiest Place on Earth with a great support group!

JB hit up Disneyland with wifey Hailey Bieber and buddy Kid Laroi, living it up at the California theme park over the weekend -- and naturally, he dropped a bunch of IG pics to prove it.

The squad went all in -- riding the wild roller-coasters, rocking Mickey ears, and sampling all that Disneyland has to offer.

Hailey Bieber junto a Justin Bieber, The Kid LAROI y Eddie Benjamin en los parques de Disney California Adventure Park en Anaheim, California. - 16/03. pic.twitter.com/28aUS6SLXn — Hailey Bieber Argentina (@hbbieberarg) March 17, 2025 @hbbieberarg

They were even cruising on the Radiator Springs Racers ride -- Justin casually had his arm around Hailey, protecting her from the intense thrills of the "Cars"-themed coaster.

Great to see Justin out and about, especially after getting real about feeling like a "fraud" ... despite countless people reminding him he’s more than enough.

