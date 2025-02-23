Justin and Hailey Bieber Slam Online Speculation Claiming He's Using Drugs

Justin Bieber is calling BS on reports and social media speculation that he's using hard drugs ... claiming he's not high on substances -- but, just on life!

A rep for the Biebers tell TMZ ... the recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true.

Instead, we're told JB is simply in one of the best places in his life ... actively parenting his newborn son with Hailey, working on new music -- and getting excited for his 31st birthday later this week.

The rep goes on to say the past year has been "very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

Justin's priorities aren't about scoring a quick fix ... but instead supporting Hailey and their son, taking care of his health and creating art he's passionate about.

We're told this persistent narrative about Justin's mental and physical health is "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

Justin received a lot of criticism about his look when he was photographed in New York earlier this month ... appearing red-eyed with dark circles around his eyes, and making fans wonder if drugs might have caused it.

According to our sources, JB hadn't slept because he had been recording all night which is why he looked a bit worse for wear when he stepped out to get some fresh air. He'd also spent part of the evening caring for his son who was having trouble falling asleep as well.

A video of Justin interacting with a fan at the Rhode pop-up in Los Angeles on Thursday has also been scrutinized with many claiming he was under the influence at the event. We're told despite speculation, Justin wasn't high, and he was just having a nice, giggly interaction with a big fan while supporting his wife.

Of course, many online started side-eyeing Bieber's look because of his past history with drugs and alcohol. The singer has been very open about smoking marijuana at a young age before moving on to much harder drugs ... admitting his security team would have to come into his room at night to check his pulse at times.

Justin got sober more than a decade ago in 2014 ... and, while he drinks alcohol socially, he's managed to stop using prescription pills and other strong substances.