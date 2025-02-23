Justin Bieber Takes a Smoke Break While Catching up With Dave Chappelle

Justin Bieber and Dave Chappelle enjoyed a relaxing night on the town together ... catching up over a smoke break.

The singer and comedy legend were photographed together at Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood on Saturday night. The guys were seen sitting on the outside patio catching up while Justin took a smoke break.

It's unclear if the best friends were at the bar alone or with a group. At one point, JB was seen hugging another person who was arriving to the bar.

The bar has hosted it's fair share of celebrities in the past ... including Taylor Swift who had dinner with friends there last year.