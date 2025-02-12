Justin Bieber Looks Relaxed After Spa Day

Justin Bieber is keeping things super casual ... and really leaning into his spa day.

The pop star was spotted visiting The Spa in West Hollywood on Tuesday and he walked out looking super relaxed ... and it shows in his choice of clothing.

Check out the photos ... Justin's rocking an oversized blue robe, a lime green zip-up hoodie and some green sweat shorts ... plus some furry boots, and high socks.

Justin completed his spa aesthetic with a backwards MLB cap and some sunglasses.

No sign of Hailey here ... Justin was rolling through WeHo with a male friend ... and he had his phone and a beverage to keep him occupied.

As we reported ... Justin sparked major drama last month when he unfollowed his wife on Instagram, leaving folks wondering what was going on with the married couple, but he later cleared things up and claimed he was hacked.

Play video content TMZ.com