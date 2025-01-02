Justin Bieber Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Pic of Bikini-Clad Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber's here to shut down those Hailey divorce rumors with a cheeky little post, making it crystal clear they're still going strong.

Amid recent online speculation, Justin set the record straight with a sexy snap of Hailey rocking a pink bikini and fur coat on his IG story, with the casual caption, "Um. Goin anywhere with u bb. Happy new year" ... that's one way to quiet the noise!

Hailey's New Year's headband was the perfect touch to ring in 2025 with gusto -- and googly-eyed Justin made sure everyone knew he was kicking off the New Year proudly proclaiming his love.

Right before the New Year, Hailey appeared to shut down relationship critics by reposting a TikTok writing, "Me to all of you on the Internet."

The content creator in the video says, "You're not well and it's OK. You've done made a lot of choices. The choices that you made done put you in situations that you hate. You don't want to be in those situations. You recognize every day when you wake up, 'F***, this is the reality that I made for myself.'"