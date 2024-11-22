Hailey Bieber's Hottest Shots to Kick Off Her 28th Birthday!

It's Hailey Bieber's 28th birthday and we've got some sweet treats for all you Hailey Beliebers out there ... her sexiest snaps!

The model and wife to pop superstar Justin Bieber is celebrating another year around the sun ... and, everyone should be saying thank goodness 'cause that means another year of hot shots.

Hailey may have been born in Tucson, Arizona, but she's a SoCal girlie now -- and, that means enjoying beaches all over the world ... showing off her beach bod while on vacation in a white shell bikini and barely-there bottoms.

That said, rain or shine, Hailey's used to stripping down ... soaking up the falling rain while laid out on a surfboard -- head turned up to feel the elements on her face.

From leopard-print bikinis to lightweight breathable fabric, Hailey can pull off just about any look in the summer months or outside 'em. New mom Hailey captures full attention in every outfit she wears.

Ride 'Rhode' into our gallery and see Hailey's hottest shots!