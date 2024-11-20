Christine Quinn Heats Up In Mexico With Hot Bikini Shots!

Christine Quinn may not be heating up the set of "Selling Sunset" anymore, but she's definitely making the beach sizzle in Mexico!

Check out our gallery and see Christine dressed in her bikini and showing off her sandy cheeks while lying on an outdoor chaise lounge and reading a book. But that's only for starters!

As you click through the gallery, you'll see even more surprises we're sure you're gonna love.

Clad primarily in the same bathing suit, Christine is seen sitting and standing on a swing, hanging out at a bar, posing on a bed, cooling off in a pool, taking a stroll along the beach and more.