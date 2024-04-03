Christine Quinn Gets Temporary Restraining Order Against Husband

Christine Quinn won't have to endure – for the time being – any more scary two-day rampages from her estranged husband, Christian Dumontet.

A judge signed off on Christine's request for a temporary restraining order, booting Christian from the L.A. home the couple once shared and requiring him to stay at least 100 yards away from the "Selling Sunset" star.

Christian also must steer clear of the couple's 2-year-old son and their two Yorkshire Terriers, Bubby and Teddy. Only Christine, their son and the doggies can live on the property for now.

But Christian is allowed to have brief contact with Christine to discuss court-mandated child visitation.

And that's not all ... Christian must not stalk, threaten or assault Christine and the others protected under the temporary order.

That's good news for Christine, who filed for the protective order in late March after Christian went on a frightening 48-hour spree.

In the docs, Christine claimed her marriage to Christian had disintegrated over their financial troubles, coming to a head last month.

On one occasion, Christian allegedly hurled metal-filled decorative items and dog poop at Christine, while also peeing on the floor.

That's when Christine realized she needed to call it quits with Christian and get away from him for good.

The next day, as Christine was packing her things, Christian allegedly tossed a bag full of glass recyclables at her, but he missed and hit their son instead, making the youngster cry.

After Christine called the cops, Christian was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.